In an affectionate reminiscence of camaraderie on the field and beyond, Brazil's football sensation Neymar lavished praise on Argentina's captain Lionel Messi, referring to him as a 'great friend'. The tribute followed Brazil's decisive 3-0 victory over Scotland, ensuring their advancement to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Speaking to reporters post-match, Neymar reflected on the profound bond he shares with Messi, one nurtured over years spent together at Barcelona from 2013 to 2017. During this tenure, they lifted a stunning array of trophies, including La Liga titles and a coveted UEFA Champions League win.

The duo later reunited at Paris Saint-Germain, triumphing yet again with consecutive Ligue 1 titles. Meanwhile, Brazil's latest victory, highlighted by a historic performance from Vinicius, keeps their World Cup dreams alive as Scotland faces anxious waiting, hoping for a chance to progress further in the tournament.