Neymar Hails Messi as Brazil Shines in World Cup Glory
Brazil's Neymar praised Argentina's Lionel Messi as a 'great friend' following Brazil's triumph over Scotland in the World Cup 2026. The historic match saw Brazil securing a top spot in Group C with Vinicius showcasing stellar performance, while Neymar reminisced about his past achievements with Messi.
In an affectionate reminiscence of camaraderie on the field and beyond, Brazil's football sensation Neymar lavished praise on Argentina's captain Lionel Messi, referring to him as a 'great friend'. The tribute followed Brazil's decisive 3-0 victory over Scotland, ensuring their advancement to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Speaking to reporters post-match, Neymar reflected on the profound bond he shares with Messi, one nurtured over years spent together at Barcelona from 2013 to 2017. During this tenure, they lifted a stunning array of trophies, including La Liga titles and a coveted UEFA Champions League win.
The duo later reunited at Paris Saint-Germain, triumphing yet again with consecutive Ligue 1 titles. Meanwhile, Brazil's latest victory, highlighted by a historic performance from Vinicius, keeps their World Cup dreams alive as Scotland faces anxious waiting, hoping for a chance to progress further in the tournament.