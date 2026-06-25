Neymar Hails Messi as Brazil Shines in World Cup Glory

Brazil's Neymar praised Argentina's Lionel Messi as a 'great friend' following Brazil's triumph over Scotland in the World Cup 2026. The historic match saw Brazil securing a top spot in Group C with Vinicius showcasing stellar performance, while Neymar reminisced about his past achievements with Messi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 13:10 IST
Neymar Hails Messi as Brazil Shines in World Cup Glory
Neymar Jr. celebrates after the FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Scotland (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In an affectionate reminiscence of camaraderie on the field and beyond, Brazil's football sensation Neymar lavished praise on Argentina's captain Lionel Messi, referring to him as a 'great friend'. The tribute followed Brazil's decisive 3-0 victory over Scotland, ensuring their advancement to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Speaking to reporters post-match, Neymar reflected on the profound bond he shares with Messi, one nurtured over years spent together at Barcelona from 2013 to 2017. During this tenure, they lifted a stunning array of trophies, including La Liga titles and a coveted UEFA Champions League win.

The duo later reunited at Paris Saint-Germain, triumphing yet again with consecutive Ligue 1 titles. Meanwhile, Brazil's latest victory, highlighted by a historic performance from Vinicius, keeps their World Cup dreams alive as Scotland faces anxious waiting, hoping for a chance to progress further in the tournament.

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