Serena Williams' Electrifying Wimbledon Return Against Rising Star Maya Joint

Serena Williams is making a highly anticipated return to Wimbledon, facing 20-year-old Maya Joint in the first round. The seven-time champion, playing her first singles match since 2022, is set to electrify the Championships. Other top players also face exciting matchups in both the women's and men's draws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | American Great Serena Williams Will Face Australian Yearold Maya Joint In The First Round Of Her Eagerly Awaited Return To Wimbledon | Updated: 26-06-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 17:07 IST
Serena Williams' Electrifying Wimbledon Return Against Rising Star Maya Joint
Serena Williams

American tennis legend Serena Williams is set to make a much-anticipated return to Wimbledon, facing Australia's young talent Maya Joint in the first round. This marks Williams' first singles appearance at the tournament since 2022, following her statement of 'evolving away from tennis' after the U.S. Open.

Williams, who at 44 received a wildcard entry, will encounter the 53rd-ranked Joint, a 20-year-old with rising credentials, having secured two WTA titles, including a grasscourt victory in Eastbourne. Meanwhile, top seed Aryna Sabalenka seeks her first Wimbledon title, confronting Serbian qualifier Teodora Kostovic.

The men's draw also promises thrilling matches, with defending champion Jannik Sinner playing Miomir Kecmanovic and Novak Djokovic, eyeing his 25th Grand Slam at 39, competing with China's Wu Yibing. Williams' return is sure to electrify fans, as her iconic status resonates far beyond the realm of tennis.

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