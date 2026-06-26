Ashley Westwood on World Cup 2026: Unpredictable Thrills and Tactical Mastery

Former Bengaluru FC coach Ashley Westwood shares insights on the FIFA World Cup 2026, praising iconic players and emphasizing football's unpredictability. He discusses Spain's edge over Uruguay through possession play and highlights players like Lamine Yamal and Federico Valverde. Westwood also reflects on the excitement of being part of Zee 5's expert panel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 13:12 IST
Ashley Westwood on World Cup 2026: Unpredictable Thrills and Tactical Mastery
Spain's Lamine Yamal during training in FIFA World Cup 2026 (Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a conversation with Zee 5, former Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ashley Westwood expressed his admiration for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, citing its unpredictable outcomes, strategic confrontations, and unforgettable performances as hallmarks of its excitement.

As the Spain-Uruguay matchup looms, Westwood favors Spain’s possession-driven strategy as pivotal, attributing their potential success to midfield talents such as Pedri, Gavi, and Rodri. He commended Lamine Yamal's extraordinary skills, stating, "At just 18, Yamal is already a standout, consistently thrilling the crowd with his dynamic play."

Reflecting on his role at Zee 5's expert panel, Westwood embraced the diversity of playing styles showcased in the tournament, acknowledging the strategic adaptability demonstrated by various teams to challenge superior opponents. He emphasized the tournament’s essence, "Football remains the most unpredictable sport, demanding every team earn their place."

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