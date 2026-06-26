Ecuador's Historic Upset Over Germany: A World Cup Thriller

Germany, four-time World Cup champions, suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat to Ecuador, spotlighting their defensive weaknesses as they have failed to maintain a clean sheet in nine consecutive World Cup games. Despite an explosive start with an early goal by Leroy Sane, Germany's issues persisted, leading to Ecuador's thrilling comeback.

According to Opta Analyst, this defensive streak ties Germany's longest stretch without a clean sheet since the 1934-1954 period, with their last shutout in the 2014 final against Argentina. Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's return from international retirement has not had the desired stabilizing effect on Germany's backline.

The match, held at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, saw Ecuador make history as the first South American nation to defeat Germany in a World Cup group-stage clash. This marks only the second time since the 1998 World Cup that Germany lost after taking the lead, a trend previously observed against Japan in 2022.

Germany's lineup, averaging 28 years and 242 days in age, was their oldest in a World Cup since 1998. Their initial enthusiasm, marked by Sane's early goal, was swiftly challenged after Ecuador's appeal for a foul was overlooked, and they leveled the score minutes later with a pristine long-range strike by Nilson Angulo.

The game’s turning point came in the 77th minute, as Kevin Rodriguez's deft header set up Gonzalo Plata for a decisive goal, prompting jubilant celebrations among Ecuador's players and fans. Though Germany pressed hard for an equalizer, Ecuador's defense stood resolute, securing their place in the knockout stages for only the second time after 2006, with a hard-fought 2-1 victory.