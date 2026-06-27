Serena Williams: Preparing for a Legendary Wimbledon Comeback

Novak Djokovic Confirmed That Serena Williams Is Training Harder Than Ever Ahead Of Her Eagerly Awaited Wimbledon Return As He Led The Praise For The Yearold American Icon On Saturday I See Her In The Gym More Than I Have

Serena Williams is on a relentless preparation journey for her highly anticipated return to Wimbledon. The 44-year-old American tennis legend has been lauded by fellow player Novak Djokovic, who observed her commitment in the gym, a testament to her ambition for a triumphant comeback.

Williams, who hasn't played a singles match competitively in four years, aims to capture an eighth Wimbledon singles championship, a feat that could mark the greatest comeback in sports history. Djokovic, vying for his own milestone at Wimbledon, expressed his admiration, describing Williams’ efforts as 'inspirational' and 'epic.'

Williams' efforts at an elite level after becoming a mother of two, while captivating the tennis world and beyond, have also been praised by fellow American player Ben Shelton. Her return has been hailed as not just a personal victory but a profound inspiration for millions globally.