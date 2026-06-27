George Russell Seizes Pole in Austria Amid Controversy

In a thrilling turn of events, Briton George Russell secured the pole position for Mercedes at the Austrian Grand Prix. Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished a close second and third, respectively.

The weekend witnessed considerable excitement as Championship leader Kimi Antonelli ensured Mercedes continued their remarkable streak by taking fourth place on Sunday's grid. However, controversy surrounded Russell's qualification, as he was investigated for a potential double-yellow flag violation. Max Verstappen crashed while Russell completed his final lap.

Despite concerns, the investigation concluded without penalties, confirming Russell's pole position. The Briton, who also claimed pole two weeks ago in Barcelona, commented post-qualifying that it was merely a single yellow, and thus, not a cause for penalty.