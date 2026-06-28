Zizou Bergs Makes History at Eastbourne Open

Zizou Bergs Won His First Tourlevel Title And Became The First Belgian To Win An Atp Title On Grass In The Open Era On Sunday

Zizou Bergs etched his name in tennis history as he claimed his maiden tour-level title on grass, a first for a Belgian in the Open Era, by overcoming Ugo Humbert in the Eastbourne Open final on Sunday. The 27-year-old triumphed 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, in a match delayed by rain.

The victory was particularly sweet for Bergs, who had previously faced defeat in two finals. After sealing the win, he ran to embrace his team, expressing gratitude for their unwavering focus on improvement. 'The results are not there, but we keep focusing on improving. That's why we're here today with the trophy,' Bergs declared.

Humbert initially took command with a 5-3 lead to secure the first set. However, Bergs staged a comeback in the second set, capitalizing on Humbert's uncharacteristic 16 unforced errors. Bergs maintained pressure and clinched victory when Humbert, visibly frustrated, faulted on a forehand shot, ensuring the trophy belonged to Bergs.