Canada Clinches Historic World Cup Knockout Win in Dramatic Finish

In a thrilling FIFA World Cup encounter, co-hosts Canada achieved a historic victory with a stoppage-time goal against South Africa, advancing to the Round of 16. Stephen Eustaquio's volley in added time secured Canada's first-ever knockout stage win, marking a milestone for Concacaf nations in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:10 IST
Canada Clinches Historic World Cup Knockout Win in Dramatic Finish
Canada's Stephen Eustaquio celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against South Africa (Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The FIFA World Cup witnessed a momentous occasion as co-hosts Canada progressed to the Round of 16 with a dramatic 1-0 win over South Africa. Stephen Eustaquio etched his name into the annals of history by netting a decisive goal in the dying moments of the game.

This victory not only marks Canada's maiden win in the World Cup knockout stages but also highlights a significant achievement for the Concacaf region, ending a 12-year drought since Costa Rica's 2014 advancement. Canada's historic win came courtesy of Eustaquio's stunning volley in the second minute of stoppage time.

Canada's attacking prowess was evident throughout the match, recording seven shots on target. Meanwhile, South Africa struggled to mount a significant challenge, with their sole shot on target arriving early in the game. Canada's triumph now sets up a thrilling clash in the Round of 16 against either the Netherlands or Morocco.

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