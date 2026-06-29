Canada Clinches Historic World Cup Knockout Win in Dramatic Finish

The FIFA World Cup witnessed a momentous occasion as co-hosts Canada progressed to the Round of 16 with a dramatic 1-0 win over South Africa. Stephen Eustaquio etched his name into the annals of history by netting a decisive goal in the dying moments of the game.

This victory not only marks Canada's maiden win in the World Cup knockout stages but also highlights a significant achievement for the Concacaf region, ending a 12-year drought since Costa Rica's 2014 advancement. Canada's historic win came courtesy of Eustaquio's stunning volley in the second minute of stoppage time.

Canada's attacking prowess was evident throughout the match, recording seven shots on target. Meanwhile, South Africa struggled to mount a significant challenge, with their sole shot on target arriving early in the game. Canada's triumph now sets up a thrilling clash in the Round of 16 against either the Netherlands or Morocco.