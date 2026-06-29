India's T20 Debacle: Coach Muzumdar Calls for Strategic Overhaul

India's women's cricket team coach, Amol Muzumdar, urges a strategic rethink in response to their exit from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. After a six-wicket loss to Australia, Muzumdar emphasizes improving bowling and fielding to compete with top teams like Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 11:16 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 11:16 IST
India's T20 Debacle: Coach Muzumdar Calls for Strategic Overhaul
Amol Muzumdar (File Photo: BCCI Women). Image Credit: ANI

India's women's cricket team head coach, Amol Muzumdar, has stressed the need for a strategic overhaul in their T20 approach after failing to qualify for the knockout stage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The side suffered a crushing six-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia at Lord's, with Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner delivering decisive half-centuries in the 171-run chase.

In the aftermath of the loss, Muzumdar highlighted the tactical challenges of T20 cricket and urged India to align their strategy with leading teams like Australia. Muzumdar supported Harmanpreet Kaur's continuation as the captain but noted that it was ultimately a decision for the selectors.

Muzumdar identified India's bowling and fielding as critical areas needing immediate improvement. While acknowledging the positive intent in India's batting, he emphasized the need to 'up the ante' in bowling. With a youthful bowling attack, including top-ranked T20I bowler Sree Charani, and injuries to key players like spinner Shreyanka Patil, India faces both challenges and opportunities. Muzumdar remains optimistic, asserting that 18 months could transform the team's capabilities.

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