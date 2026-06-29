Enzo Maresca Steps Up as Manchester City's New Manager Amidst Guardiola Legacy

Enzo Maresca has been appointed as the new manager of Manchester City, succeeding Pep Guardiola. Formerly with Chelsea, Maresca aims to continue City's success, leveraging his past familiarity with the club's framework. His tenure begins amidst high expectations of sustaining City's dominant force in English football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester City Have Appointed Former Chelsea Boss Enzo Maresca As Manager From Next Season | Updated: 29-06-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 21:19 IST
Enzo Maresca Steps Up as Manchester City's New Manager Amidst Guardiola Legacy
Enzo Maresca

Manchester City has appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager, succeeding Pep Guardiola, the club announced on Monday. The former Chelsea boss is tasked with continuing the rich legacy left by Guardiola.

Maresca's appointment follows his abrupt departure from Chelsea, with the London club and Manchester City agreeing on a compensation package reported by British media to be worth around £17 million ($22.5 million).

Having signed a three-year contract, Maresca is expected to channel his deep understanding of City's setup, dating back to when he was part of Guardiola's coaching staff. Maresca expressed his eagerness to begin his role, emphasizing a focus on winning and enjoying the pressure of representing Manchester City.

Maresca's managerial journey saw him rise from Parma to Leicester City before his stint at Chelsea, where he achieved a fourth-place finish and two trophies. His departure mid-season left Chelsea in turmoil, but Maresca is now ready for his first major test with City, starting with the FA Community Shield against Arsenal on August 16.

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