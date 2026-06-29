Antoine Dupont Withdraws from Nations Championship: Rising Star Paul Graou Set to Debut

France Captain Antoine Dupont Has Withdrawn From The Three Nations Championship Tests Next Month And Will Be Replaced By Toulouse Teammate Paul Graou

Antoine Dupont, captain of the French rugby team, has pulled out of the upcoming Nations Championship games due to a calf injury, despite playing in the recent Top 14 final in Paris.

Dupont will be replaced by Toulouse teammate Paul Graou, marking Graou's first call-up to the national squad. The French Rugby Federation confirmed the change on Monday without specifying Dupont's injury details.

The French team is set to face New Zealand in Christchurch, followed by fixtures against Australia in Brisbane and Japan in Tokyo.