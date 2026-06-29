Antoine Dupont Withdraws from Nations Championship: Rising Star Paul Graou Set to Debut
French Rugby star Antoine Dupont withdraws from the Nations Championship due to a reported calf injury. Paul Graou, his Toulouse teammate, will replace him. France will play against New Zealand, Australia, and Japan. Graou's call-up marks his first appearance for the national team.
Antoine Dupont, captain of the French rugby team, has pulled out of the upcoming Nations Championship games due to a calf injury, despite playing in the recent Top 14 final in Paris.
Dupont will be replaced by Toulouse teammate Paul Graou, marking Graou's first call-up to the national squad. The French Rugby Federation confirmed the change on Monday without specifying Dupont's injury details.
The French team is set to face New Zealand in Christchurch, followed by fixtures against Australia in Brisbane and Japan in Tokyo.