Wales Trim Squad for Nations Championship: Dewi Lake Leads as Captain
Wales have reduced their squad by 12 players for the initial three games of the Nations Championship, with Dafydd Jenkins exiting due to a shoulder injury. Dewi Lake has been appointed as the team captain.
In a strategic move, Wales has trimmed its squad by 12 players for the first three matches of the Nations Championship.
The decision comes amidst challenging circumstances as lock Dafydd Jenkins withdraws following a shoulder injury.
With the reshuffle, Dewi Lake steps up to lead the team as captain.