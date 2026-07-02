Kane's Heroics Propel England to World Cup Round of 16

Thomas Tuchel encourages parents to let children watch football after England edges DR Congo, with Harry Kane's brilliance securing a 2-1 victory. Kane surpasses Pele in World Cup goals, setting up a showdown with Mexico. The Three Lions manager praises the team's resilience and unity during the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:34 IST
Kane's Heroics Propel England to World Cup Round of 16
England manager Thomas Tuchel during the press conference (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Following a thrilling win for England over DR Congo that catapulted them into the FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinals, England's manager, Thomas Tuchel, suggested parents should let children witness such historic moments, even if it means missing school. Harry Kane emerged as the hero, scoring in the 75th and 86th minutes to overturn Congo's lead, courtesy of Brian Cipenka's early goal.

The victory paves the way for England to face Mexico at the iconic Azteca Stadium. Tuchel's post-match comments, captured by Sky Sports, emphasized the rarity and significance of the World Cup. He urged, 'Write an excuse for school and let them watch football… The World Cup is every four years. We need everyone's support, especially the children.'

Kane's performance was historic, lifting him above Brazilian legend Pele's World Cup goal tally. With his goals, Kane now has 13 World Cup strikes, also surpassing Geoff Hurst and edging closer to Gary Lineker's record. Expressing pride in his team, Kane noted the challenge posed by a resilient DR Congo, praising his squad's determination and belief through the match's challenges.

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