Harry Kane's Late Heroics Propel England to World Cup Triumph

Harry Kane delivered a match-winning performance in the World Cup, scoring twice in the final minutes against the Democratic Republic of Congo. England overcame an early deficit to secure a 2-1 victory and advance to the round of 16, with Kane's goals proving decisive in the critical match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harry Kane Scored Twice In The Final Minutes To See England Through To The World Cup Round Of As They Left It Late To Fight Back And Overcome A Dogged Democratic Republic Of Congo On Wednesday Kane Produced Another Matchwinning Performance For His Country As The Captain Equalised With A Thminute Header Before Thrashing Home A Stunning Winner Four Minutes From Time After England Had Trailed For More Than An Hour Of An Absorbing Match Brian Cipenga Gave The Congolese A Shock Seventhminute Lead Before Kane Delivered His Heroics To Save His Team From An Ignominious Defeat England | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:27 IST
Harry Kane's Late Heroics Propel England to World Cup Triumph
Harry Kane

In a thrilling World Cup encounter, England's captain Harry Kane emerged as the hero, scoring twice in the dying minutes to secure a dramatic 2-1 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo. Kane's 75th-minute header leveled the score, and his stunning strike with just four minutes remaining clinched the win for England.

The match had begun with an early setback for England, as Brian Cipenga's seventh-minute goal put the Congolese side ahead. Despite facing relentless pressure from a packed crowd at the stadium, England persevered, showing resilience and determination to fight back from what could have been a major tournament upset.

Manager Thomas Tuchel praised his team's grit and tenacity in overcoming the challenge. The victory sets the stage for England's next match against co-hosts Mexico in Mexico City. As the World Cup intensifies, England will look to build on this exhilarating win, largely thanks to Kane's exceptional contributions.

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