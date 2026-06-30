England's Defensive Dilemma Ahead of World Cup Clash

England defenders Jarell Quansah and Reece James missed a crucial training session ahead of their World Cup knockout match against the Democratic Republic of Congo due to injuries. Quansah is dealing with an ankle injury, while James has a hamstring issue, causing defensive concerns for manager Thomas Tuchel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | England Defenders Jarell Quansah And Reece James Missed Training On Tuesday Ahead Of Their World Cup Roundof Clash With Democratic Reublic Of Congo | Updated: 30-06-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 22:14 IST
England's Defensive Dilemma Ahead of World Cup Clash

England faces a defensive setback as key defenders Jarell Quansah and Reece James were absent from training ahead of their crucial World Cup round-of-32 match against the Democratic Republic of Congo. England's manager, Thomas Tuchel, now faces significant defensive challenges due to their injuries.

Quansah suffers from an ankle injury sustained during England's victory over Panama. On the other hand, James was already sidelined with a hamstring strain from a previous match against Ghana. Both players are on individual recovery programs, as confirmed by the Football Association.

This absence underscores England's existing defensive vulnerabilities, posing a considerable challenge as they prepare for the decisive match. The pressure mounts on Tuchel to devise a strategy to fortify England's defense in the tournament.

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