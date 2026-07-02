Tielemans' Historic Penalty Seals Belgium's Dramatic World Cup Win

Belgium has advanced to the FIFA World Cup round of 16 following a riveting come-from-behind victory against Senegal, driven by Youri Tielemans' decisive penalty. Tielemans, who also scored earlier in the match, earned the 'Player of the Match' title for his exceptional contributions.

After Senegal's Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr initially took the lead, Belgium's Romelu Lukaku and Tielemans flipped the game's script, pushing it to extra time. A VAR-reviewed penalty awarded for a foul on Tielemans by Lamine Camara provided Tielemans the chance to net the game-winning goal, marking the latest winner in World Cup history at the 124th minute and 44th second.

Romelu Lukaku celebrated Tielemans on Instagram, highlighting the Belgian team's jubilant locker room scenes post-victory. Meanwhile, despite their loss, Senegal reached a major milestone by becoming the first African nation to score ten goals in a single World Cup edition. Belgium is now set to face the USA in a round of 16 match in Seattle on June 7.