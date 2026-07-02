Rugby Revolution: Nations Championship Kicks Off

The new Nations Championship marks a major evolution in rugby, replacing traditional mid-year tours with a structured competition between northern and southern hemisphere teams. The format aims to boost global interest with matches every two years and will culminate in a finals weekend in London this November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Traditional Tussle For Rugby Supremacy Between North And South Evolves From Bilateral Tours Into A Formal Competition With This Weekends Kickoff Of The New Nations Championship | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:15 IST
Rugby Revolution: Nations Championship Kicks Off

The traditional rugby rivalry between the northern and southern hemispheres has taken on a new dimension with the inauguration of the Nations Championship, launching this weekend. This groundbreaking competition changes the sport's landscape by transitioning from bilateral tours to a formal contest featuring the best teams from both hemispheres.

Replacing the usual mid-year tours, this event sees teams from the Six Nations in Europe head south for three matches. Subsequently, teams from Argentina, Australia, Fiji, Japan, New Zealand, and South Africa will travel north for another round of fixtures in November. The championship aims to add significance to the test schedule, wrapping up with a finals weekend at Twickenham from November 28-30.

Rugby officials, including Six Nations Rugby Chair Ronan Dunne, anticipate the biennial Nations Championship will build interest independently from the Rugby World Cup. This inaugural edition provides insights into teams' prospects at next year's World Cup in Australia. The opening weekend promises intense matches, with formidable encounters such as New Zealand versus France and South Africa hosting England.

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