London Sets Sights on World Athletics Championships 2029

The Greater London Authority and UK Sport are collaborating to provide up to £43 million to support a bid for the World Athletics Championships in London in 2029. London last hosted the event in 2017, experiencing tremendous success with sold-out evening sessions at the London Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Greater London Authority And The Government Agency Uk Sport Said On Thursday They Were Planning To Provide Up To Million Million To Support A Bid To Bring The World Athletics Championships To London In London Previously Hosted The World Athletics Championships In | Updated: 02-07-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 19:04 IST
London Sets Sights on World Athletics Championships 2029
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The Greater London Authority and UK Sport revealed plans to allocate up to £43 million to back London's bid to host the World Athletics Championships in 2029. This ambition comes on the heels of the city's successful hosting of the Championships in 2017.

In 2017, the World Athletics Championships in London were marked by widespread enthusiasm, with all evening events at the London Stadium achieving sell-out status. This past success is a driving force behind the new bid.

The proposed funding underscores London's ongoing commitment to being a prime venue for major international sporting events, continuing its legacy from the 2012 Olympic Games. The bid reflects the city's robust sporting infrastructure and strong public support for athletics.

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