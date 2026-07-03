Diplomatic Talks: Rubio and Chinese Counterpart Discuss Strategic Stability

Us Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Spoke With His Chinese Counterpart

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held discussions with his Chinese counterpart, as confirmed by the U.S. State Department on Thursday.

The conversation centered on building a constructive relationship grounded in strategic stability, emphasizing fairness and reciprocity, according to the department's readout of the call.

The dialogue highlights the focus on improving diplomatic ties while navigating complex international relations.