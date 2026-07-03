Tragedy in Damascus: Explosive Attack at Café Claims Nine Lives

A bomb blast at a café in Damascus killed nine people, injuring 20 others. Syrian officials suspect a crude explosive device was used in the attack, but no group has claimed responsibility. The incident highlights ongoing security challenges for Syria's new government, which assumed control after Bashar al-Assad's overthrow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Bomb Blast At A Cafe In Central Damascus On Thursday Killed Nine People And Wounded Others | Updated: 03-07-2026 02:56 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 02:56 IST
Tragedy in Damascus: Explosive Attack at Café Claims Nine Lives
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A bomb explosion at a bustling café in central Damascus claimed the lives of nine individuals and left 20 others wounded, Syria's interior ministry has confirmed. The near Palace of Justice blast was reportedly caused by a rudimentary explosive device loaded with metal shrapnel, causing extensive damage at the site.

The horrific attack caught on social media, showcases scenes of injured civilians and bloodstained floors. Although no group has claimed the attack, the Syrian government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, faces mounting security challenges post-Assad.

Authorities indicate that Islamic State may be exploiting the nation's transitional period, activating sleeper cells and recruiting fighters. The terrorist organization remains a severe threat to Syria's fragile peace as Sharaa's government seeks to consolidate authority across the country.

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