Tragedy in Damascus: Explosive Attack at Café Claims Nine Lives

A Bomb Blast At A Cafe In Central Damascus On Thursday Killed Nine People And Wounded Others

A bomb explosion at a bustling café in central Damascus claimed the lives of nine individuals and left 20 others wounded, Syria's interior ministry has confirmed. The near Palace of Justice blast was reportedly caused by a rudimentary explosive device loaded with metal shrapnel, causing extensive damage at the site.

The horrific attack caught on social media, showcases scenes of injured civilians and bloodstained floors. Although no group has claimed the attack, the Syrian government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, faces mounting security challenges post-Assad.

Authorities indicate that Islamic State may be exploiting the nation's transitional period, activating sleeper cells and recruiting fighters. The terrorist organization remains a severe threat to Syria's fragile peace as Sharaa's government seeks to consolidate authority across the country.