Coco Gauff's Grit, Sizzling Trades, and US Soccer Triumph: Sports Highlights

Tennis star Coco Gauff narrowly avoided an early Wimbledon exit while Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka advanced to round three. Meanwhile, Mirra Andreeva's Wimbledon aspirations were dashed by Barbora Krejcikova.

On the ice, the Tampa Bay Lightning secured defenseman John Carlson for a two-year contract, commanding one of the highest cap hits from a failed negotiation with the Carolina Hurricanes. Meanwhile, MLB saw an explosive performance by the Chicago Cubs, tying their record for home runs in a game.

Soccer brought a thrilling narrative as the US team defeated Bosnia to advance in the World Cup, fueled by Folarin Balogun's pivotal play despite his controversial red card. Also, golfer Phil Mickelson has rejected allegations of misconduct reported by Skratch Golf as unfounded and sensationalized.