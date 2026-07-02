Coco Gauff's Grit, Sizzling Trades, and US Soccer Triumph: Sports Highlights

The latest sports updates highlight Coco Gauff's strategic gameplay in Wimbledon, significant trades in hockey and basketball, the US soccer team's World Cup progression, and refuted claims against golfer Phil Mickelson. Key events include the signing of John Carlson by the Tampa Bay Lightning and Jaylen Brown's NBA trade to the 76ers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Sports News Briefs Tennisandreeva Out | Updated: 02-07-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 13:28 IST
Coco Gauff's Grit, Sizzling Trades, and US Soccer Triumph: Sports Highlights
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Tennis star Coco Gauff narrowly avoided an early Wimbledon exit while Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka advanced to round three. Meanwhile, Mirra Andreeva's Wimbledon aspirations were dashed by Barbora Krejcikova.

On the ice, the Tampa Bay Lightning secured defenseman John Carlson for a two-year contract, commanding one of the highest cap hits from a failed negotiation with the Carolina Hurricanes. Meanwhile, MLB saw an explosive performance by the Chicago Cubs, tying their record for home runs in a game.

Soccer brought a thrilling narrative as the US team defeated Bosnia to advance in the World Cup, fueled by Folarin Balogun's pivotal play despite his controversial red card. Also, golfer Phil Mickelson has rejected allegations of misconduct reported by Skratch Golf as unfounded and sensationalized.

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