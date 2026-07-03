Rangnick Predicts Spanish Dominance at World Cup 2026
Austria's head coach Ralf Rangnick predicts Spain might win the 2026 World Cup after their standout performance eliminated Austria in the Round of 32. He praised their strength and resilience, noting Austria's competitive spirit despite setbacks. Spain now advances to face Portugal in the next round.
In a testament to Spain's formidable prowess, Austria's head coach Ralf Rangnick has tipped the reigning European champions as potential FIFA World Cup 2026 victors. Rangnick's comments came after Austria's defeat to Spain in the Round of 32, where he lauded Spain's exceptional performance, describing it as their best of the tournament.
Speaking at a press conference, Rangnick expressed his admiration for Luis de la Fuente's squad, noting that the team's current form makes them a formidable contender for the world title. Despite Austria's loss, he acknowledged his players' resilience as they contended with injuries and other setbacks but remained competitive until Spain's decisive second goal.
During the match where Spain secured a convincing 3-0 victory, Mikel Oyarzabal shone with two goals and Pedro Porro added another, marking an impressive continuation of Spain's defensive streak with a fourth clean sheet. Spain's young talents, Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, made history by becoming the first Under-20 duo to start a World Cup knockout match since 1958, further showcasing the depth of Spanish football.
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