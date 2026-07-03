Scorching Temperatures: Climate Change Puts World Cup Games at Risk

Climate Change Linked To Fossil Fuel Use Set The Stage For Extraordinary Heat And Humidity That Has Cast At Least One World Cup Game Into A Potential Danger Zone

As climate change continues to wreak havoc globally, its impact is now being felt on the soccer fields of the FIFA World Cup. The World Weather Attribution group reports that fossil fuel-induced climate change is driving extreme heat and humidity, pushing some matches, like the one between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia, into perilous territory.

The alarming conditions are further exacerbated by a heat dome over the U.S. and parts of Canada, with predicted heat indices soaring to 105-115 degrees Fahrenheit. Such circumstances strain power grids, endanger players and fans, and threaten disruptions during the United States' Fourth of July celebrations.

FIFPRO acknowledges FIFA's attempts to consider player health in event planning yet highlights continuing risks in some games. With climate change increasingly influencing global sporting events, experts urge immediate action towards net-zero emissions to prevent worsening scenarios.