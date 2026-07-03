Europe's June Heatwave: Unprecedented Mortality Rates Rise in France, Netherlands, and Belgium

In an alarming development, France, the Netherlands, and Belgium reported around 3,700 excess deaths due to a recent heatwave. This event, one of the most intense on record, was largely attributed to climate change, resulting in widespread disruption and strain on healthcare systems.

The French Health Minister, Stephanie Rist, confirmed 2,025 excess deaths in France, with a notable impact on individuals over 45. Deaths surged by 91% at home during the peak of the heat from June 22-28, compared to the previous week. This trend was echoed in healthcare facilities.

Belgium recorded 1,200 additional deaths between June 18-29, while the Netherlands reported approximately 480, primarily among the elderly. Officials warned that the unprecedented mortality figures could rise as further data becomes available, highlighting the urgent need to address climate change impacts.