Hamilton's Triumph: Laying Claim to Silverstone's Heart

Lewis Hamilton captivated the home crowd at Silverstone, clinching pole position for the British Grand Prix sprint race. Amidst tight competition, Hamilton emerged fastest, marking his first pole since last year. His performance was lauded, outpacing rivals despite fierce pressure from teams like Mercedes and Red Bull.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lewis Hamilton Continued A Decadeslong Love Affair With Silverstone By Seizing Pole Position For Saturdays British Grand Prix Sprint Race As His Home Crowd Hailed Their Ferrari Heros Achievement The Seventimes World Champion Was Fastest In Sole Practice And All Three Phases Of Fridays Qualifying Session | Updated: 03-07-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 22:38 IST
Hamilton's Triumph: Laying Claim to Silverstone's Heart
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton rekindled his affinity with Silverstone, securing pole position for the British Grand Prix sprint race amidst an electrifying atmosphere on Saturday. The local hero received a rapturous reception from fans as he demonstrated his prowess during the qualifying rounds, achieving a fastest lap of 1 minute, 28.376 seconds.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, proved his mettle again, narrowly outpacing Mercedes leader Kimi Antonelli by just 0.011 seconds. Meanwhile, Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc trailed closely, with Hamilton's commitment and skill on full display. This feat marks Hamilton's first pole since his sprint qualifying victory in China last year.

This performance takes place in light of fierce competition, with McLaren's Lando Norris starting in the sixth position. Hamilton expressed gratitude and surprise at the outcome, highlighting the impressive power of his opponents and the relentless determination of his team, leaving the home audience in high spirits.

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