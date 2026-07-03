Tadej Pogacar: The Undeniable Favourite of Tour de France 2024

Tadej Pogacar is the clear favorite for the Tour de France 2024, starting in Barcelona. Pogacar, the Slovenian champion, aims to win a record-equalling fifth title, facing a challenge from Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard. The event will also feature Paul Seixas, the youngest participant since 1937.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Slovenias Tadej Pogacar Is The Undeniable Favourite For This Years Tour De France | Updated: 03-07-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 20:14 IST
Tadej Pogacar: The Undeniable Favourite of Tour de France 2024
Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar is emerging as the standout contender in the 2024 Tour de France, which kicks off in Barcelona this Saturday, as stated by Tour director Christian Prudhomme. Pogacar, a Slovenian cycling prodigy, is aiming to clinch his fifth title, which would place him among the legendary ranks of Anquetil, Hinault, Merckx, and Indurain.

His principal competitor, Jonas Vingegaard from Denmark, is showing formidable form after recovering from a severe accident in the 2024 Tour of the Basque Country. Vingegaard has proven his capabilities with impressive wins across Paris-Nice, Catalonia, and Italy, though his direct battles with Pogacar remain highly anticipated.

The spotlight will also be on 19-year-old Paul Seixas, who will become the youngest competitor since 1937. Prudhomme expressed optimism about cycling's evolving nature, suggesting that youth is no longer a barrier to success. Meanwhile, Prudhomme exhibits no plans to retire, as he eagerly leads his 20th edition of the iconic race.

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