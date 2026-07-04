Storm Clouds Over Azteca: England vs Mexico FIFA World Cup Showdown

In the midst of weather-related concerns, the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 match between England and Mexico is set to proceed as planned at Estadio Azteca, as confirmed by Sky Sports. Previously, there were discussions about rescheduling the game due to forecasts of thunderstorms that threatened to disrupt the event.

Initially, FIFA considered adjusting the kick-off from 1 am to 7 pm UK time, aligning with midday in Mexico, which would benefit UK viewers. However, this proposal met resistance from the Mexican Football Association and was subsequently dismissed. Both FIFA and the local organizers will monitor the weather closely to ensure a smooth matchday experience.

Hosting the match on July 6 at 5:30 AM IST, Mexico boasts an impressive home record, having lost only twice in competitive matches at the Estadio Azteca since 1966. England faces the dual challenge of overcoming Mexico’s robust home advantage and adapting to high-altitude conditions. The Three Lions advanced to this stage following a comeback win over Congo DR, demonstrating resilience and tactical adaptability ahead of their clash with the co-hosts.