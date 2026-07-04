Tokyo Triumph: Japan's Bold Start in Nations Championship

Japan Secured An Emphatic Win Against Italy In Front Of A Soldout Crowd In Tokyo On Saturday Evening To Kick Off Their Nations Championship Challenge The Brave Blossoms Scored Three Tries To The Italians One And Threatened Until The Final Whistle To Finish In A Marked Improvement On Their Recent Run Of Form In International Rugby The Azzurris String Of Unforced Errors Hampered Any Capacity To Build Momentum And Belied The Quality That Saw Them Topple England And Scotland At The Six Nations Earlier This Year Italy Opened The Scoring In The Fifth Minute When An Angled Run From Outside Centre Juan Ignacio Brex Pierced The Japanese Back Line But Japan Fought Back Six Minutes Later With Towering Skipper Warner Dearns Forcing His Way Over The Try Line After A Few Phases Of Forward Attacks Japan Had Most Of The Territory And Possession Throughout

Japan delivered a decisive victory over Italy in Tokyo, marking the start of their Nations Championship campaign with a 27-10 win. The Brave Blossoms’ three-try performance was supported by an enthusiastic sell-out crowd on Saturday.

Despite taking the lead with an early try from Juan Ignacio Brex, Italy struggled with unforced errors and were unable to maintain momentum. Japan quickly retaliated, gaining most of the territory and possession, thanks to sharp kicking from debutant Ryunosuke Ito and scrumhalf Naoto Saito.

Italy managed a penalty conversion after powerful mauls but failed to find fluency in their backs. Japan capitalized on fewer errors, showcasing a marked improvement on their recent form. The Nations Championship sees 12 teams compete, with further matches scheduled through November.