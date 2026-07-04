Wimbledon Day Six: Breakthroughs and Milestones on the Court

Highlights Of The Sixth Day At Wimbledon On Saturday Times Gmt Qualifier Krueger Reaches Last American Ashlyn Krueger Beat Daria Snigur To Become The Only Qualifier In The Fourth Round In The Womens Singles This Year She Faces Th Seed Marta Kostyuk Next De Minaur Defeats Svajda Australian Fifth Seed Alex De Minaur Marched Into The Fourth Round With A Win Over American Zachary Svajda Kostyuk Beats Navarro French Open Semifinalist And Ukrainian Th Seed Marta Kostyuk Beat Emma Navarro To Reach The Fourth Round Play Under Way Play Got Underway Under Sunny Skies At The All England Club

On the sixth day at Wimbledon, American Ashlyn Krueger emerged victorious against Daria Snigur with a 6-3, 6-2 win, securing her place as the only women's singles qualifier in the fourth round. She is set to face 12th seed Marta Kostyuk in her next match.

Australian fifth seed Alex de Minaur triumphed over American Zachary Svajda, advancing to the fourth round with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 victory. Meanwhile, Ukrainian 12th seed Marta Kostyuk outplayed Emma Navarro, winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

As the matches commenced under clear skies and warm temperatures, headlines also focused on Djokovic's latest milestone and Osaka's standout performance. The day's play featured top-notch contests, highlighting the competitive spirit at the All England Club.