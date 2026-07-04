Wimbledon Day Six: Breakthroughs and Milestones on the Court
Wimbledon Day Six saw American Ashlyn Krueger advance to the fourth round as the sole women's singles qualifier. Top seeds Alex de Minaur and Marta Kostyuk claimed victories, while play unfolded in sunny conditions. Notable mentions included Djokovic's milestone and Osaka's impressive performance.
On the sixth day at Wimbledon, American Ashlyn Krueger emerged victorious against Daria Snigur with a 6-3, 6-2 win, securing her place as the only women's singles qualifier in the fourth round. She is set to face 12th seed Marta Kostyuk in her next match.
Australian fifth seed Alex de Minaur triumphed over American Zachary Svajda, advancing to the fourth round with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 victory. Meanwhile, Ukrainian 12th seed Marta Kostyuk outplayed Emma Navarro, winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
As the matches commenced under clear skies and warm temperatures, headlines also focused on Djokovic's latest milestone and Osaka's standout performance. The day's play featured top-notch contests, highlighting the competitive spirit at the All England Club.