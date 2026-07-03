Nagelsmann Resigns Amid Germany's Shock World Cup Exit

Germany's national football coach Julian Nagelsmann has stepped down following the team's unexpected elimination in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The German Football Association reportedly urged his resignation after a lengthy meeting, sparking speculation about Jurgen Klopp's potential succession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 11:32 IST
Nagelsmann Resigns Amid Germany's Shock World Cup Exit
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a stunning development, Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann has resigned after the national team was ousted from the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Round of 32. This surprising exit marks a dramatic end to Nagelsmann's leadership, as Germany's performance fell short of expectations during the tournament, according to Sky Sports.

The German Football Association (DFB) reportedly conducted a thorough analysis of the team's early exit and held a three-and-a-half-hour meeting, ultimately pressing for Nagelsmann's resignation. DFB President Bernd Neuendorf emphasized the need for significant change following the setback, remarking, "After such a devastating setback, and considering the challenges ahead, we cannot and will not simply return to business as usual."

Although no immediate successor was named, Jurgen Klopp's name has emerged in discussions concerning the role, especially following his remarks about Nagelsmann's future. Meanwhile, Paraguay advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating Germany, capitalizing on a controversial match filled with defensive vigor and precise penalty execution.

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