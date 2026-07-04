FIFPRO Demands Action Against Rising Abuse at World Cup
FIFPRO, the global players' union, has highlighted the increasing pattern of abuse, both online and offline, endured by World Cup players. The abuse, which is largely racist, has intensified during the tournament, prompting FIFPRO to call for collective action to protect player dignity and ensure their safety.
At the World Cup, players are facing a concerning rise in abusive behavior, encompassing both racist and discriminatory attacks, according to FIFPRO, the global players' union. The call for urgent action comes as the tournament's last 16 unfolds.
FIFPRO has stressed the need for collective measures to safeguard players from the rising abuse linked to media scrutiny and competitive pressures. The union highlighted systemic patterns of intimidation both online and in physical encounters, arguing that such behavior should not be a normalized aspect of the sport.
Data from FIFA's Social Media Protection Service reveals a staggering increase in online abuse, with a significant proportion racially motivated. FIFPRO urges all stakeholders, including law enforcement and social media platforms, to enhance their efforts in reversing this alarming trend.
ALSO READ
-
Phosphate Fortune: Morocco's Football Success Fueled by Fertilizer Giant
-
Sevens Surge: The Crossover Revolutionizing Australian Rugby
-
Sports Roundup: Milestones, Marriages, and Midfield Battles
-
Cabo Verde's Underdog Spirit Shines in Thrilling World Cup Debut
-
Colombia Marches to World Cup Round of 16 with Win Over Ghana