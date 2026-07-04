FIFPRO Demands Action Against Rising Abuse at World Cup

FIFPRO, the global players' union, has highlighted the increasing pattern of abuse, both online and offline, endured by World Cup players. The abuse, which is largely racist, has intensified during the tournament, prompting FIFPRO to call for collective action to protect player dignity and ensure their safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Players At The World Cup Are Enduring A Growing Pattern Of Abuse That Includes Racist And Discriminatory Attacks Both Online And In Person | Updated: 04-07-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 19:42 IST
FIFPRO Demands Action Against Rising Abuse at World Cup
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At the World Cup, players are facing a concerning rise in abusive behavior, encompassing both racist and discriminatory attacks, according to FIFPRO, the global players' union. The call for urgent action comes as the tournament's last 16 unfolds.

FIFPRO has stressed the need for collective measures to safeguard players from the rising abuse linked to media scrutiny and competitive pressures. The union highlighted systemic patterns of intimidation both online and in physical encounters, arguing that such behavior should not be a normalized aspect of the sport.

Data from FIFA's Social Media Protection Service reveals a staggering increase in online abuse, with a significant proportion racially motivated. FIFPRO urges all stakeholders, including law enforcement and social media platforms, to enhance their efforts in reversing this alarming trend.

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