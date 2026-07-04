England Prepares for Iconic Azteca Showdown Amid Weather Concerns

England's national football team is gearing up for a challenging World Cup match against Mexico, which promises to feel like an away game thanks to Mexico's substantial fan support at the iconic Azteca Stadium. Despite these challenges, midfielder Declan Rice insists that England's focus remains firmly on delivering a strong performance, rather than on the intimidating venue.

Speaking to Lions' Den as reported by Goal.com, Rice acknowledged the historic significance of Azteca Stadium, noting its memorable role in football history, including Maradona's 'Hand of God' moment. However, he emphasized that for England, the stadium is just another venue, and they are committed to "doing a job" on the field irrespective of the venue's legacy.

In addition to the fervent home support for Mexico, potential concerns have also arisen regarding the game's schedule as thunderstorms loom over the Mexican fortress. As initially reported by Sky Sports, the match is slated to kick off on Monday at 1 am UK time. Despite considerations from FIFA to adjust the timing due to bad weather forecasts, discussions remain ongoing with both the English and Mexican football associations regarding any possible changes.