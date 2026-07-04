Historic Debut: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest T20I Player

India won the toss against England in the 2nd T20I in Manchester, opting to bat first. Youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debuts at 15, becoming the youngest player in T20I cricket and in men's internationals for India. Both teams make strategic changes, with India bringing in Sooryavanshi and England reintroducing Archer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 18:52 IST
Historic Debut: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest T20I Player
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (Photo:X/@BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI

In an exciting development for Indian cricket, the national team won the toss and chose to bat against England in the second T20 International match in Manchester. The spotlight is on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who received his maiden cap from Tilak Varma, marking his entry as the youngest debutant in T20I history.

Sooryavanshi's debut also sets a record as the youngest player in men's internationals for India. Commenting at the toss, Indian captain Shreyas Iyer spoke highly of the young player, stating, "We've got one change, Vaibhav comes in for Sanju. He has been impressive in recent months and deserves this opportunity. His ability to remain composed under pressure is remarkable."

Meanwhile, England's skipper Harry Brook expressed satisfaction with their team selection, highlighting the return of Jofra Archer. "Was an awesome day. We would've liked to bat as well, but we're ready for the challenge. Jof is a key player for us, and Josh Tongue has been in great form," he noted. Teams for the match include Sooryavanshi for India and key players such as Philip Salt and Jos Buttler for England.

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