Rising Star Alexandra Eala Stuns Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek, the Polish tennis sensation and last year's Wimbledon champion, was dethroned by the promising Filipina talent Alexandra Eala. The third-round match showcased Eala's powerful baseline play, leading to a 7-6(9), 6-2 victory over Swiatek, who struggled for consistency on Center Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Iga Swiateks Wimbledon Title Defence Went Up In Smoke As The Polish Third Seed Fell To Rising Filipina Alexandra Eala In The Third Round After A Fierce Gladiatorial Battle At The All England Club On Saturday Last Years Triumph Ended Years Of Questions About Swiateks Ability To Master The Sports Fastest Surface | Updated: 04-07-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 20:33 IST
Rising Star Alexandra Eala Stuns Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon
Iga Swiatek

In a stunning upset at Wimbledon, Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek's title defense came to an abrupt end as she succumbed to a 7-6(9), 6-2 defeat by rising Filipina talent Alexandra Eala. The fierce third-round match at the All England Club on Saturday highlighted Eala's growing prowess in the sport.

Swiatek, who arrived at Wimbledon seeking consistency after an early exit at the Bad Homburg tournament, struggled against Eala, especially during a high-stakes opening set that ended in the Filipina's favor. Although Swiatek had previously avenged a loss to Eala in Madrid, she couldn't replicate that success on the grass courts of Wimbledon.

The clash intensified as Eala, known for her powerful baseline shots, quickly gained a 3-0 lead in the second set. Despite Swiatek's efforts to stage a comeback, Eala maintained her composure, ultimately clinching the match and setting up a fourth-round encounter with Jasmine Paolini.

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