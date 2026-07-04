Wimbledon Showdown: Osaka vs Sabalenka & Sinner vs Mochizuki

The fourth round of Wimbledon features Aryna Sabalenka against Naomi Osaka, who aims to overcome her losing streak against the world No.1. Meanwhile, men's top seed Jannik Sinner faces Shintaro Mochizuki, a qualifier with a history of strong performance on grass. Both matches promise intense, high-level competition at the iconic venue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wimbledons Fourth Round Begins On Sunday With Womens World Number One Aryna Sabalenka Taking On Naomi Osaka | Updated: 04-07-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 22:31 IST
Wimbledon Showdown: Osaka vs Sabalenka & Sinner vs Mochizuki
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The prestigious Wimbledon tournament intensifies as it enters the fourth round this Sunday, promising thrilling showdowns in both the women's and men's categories. Aryna Sabalenka, the women's world number one, is set to face Naomi Osaka. While Sabalenka has a clean record against Osaka this year, Osaka plans to turn the tables this time by leveraging lessons learned from her previous defeats.

Over on the men's side, Jannik Sinner, the top seed, will confront Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki. Known for his aptness on grass courts, Mochizuki enters the match with renewed confidence after impressive performances in earlier rounds. Both matches are highly anticipated and are expected to bring top-tier tennis performances to the courts of the All England Club.

In addition, Coco Gauff is focusing on strengthening her serve as she prepares to face Belinda Bencic. This strategic shift underscores Wimbledon as a battleground for both tactical innovation and athletic prowess as players vie for a coveted spot in the quarter-finals.

TRENDING

1
UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

Global
2
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
3
Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa’s Energy Transition Has a Hidden Bottleneck: Policies That Don’t Work Together

China’s Low-Altitude Boom Shows Why Green Growth Needs More Than New Technology

Can Self-Testing Reduce Epidemic Deaths in Africa?

Clean Power Alone Won’t Save BRICS From Its Fossil Fuel Trap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026