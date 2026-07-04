Thrilling Upsets and Victories at Wimbledon Day Six

Day six at Wimbledon witnessed a series of thrilling matches and unexpected outcomes. Notable moments included Madison Keys reversing a set down against Amanda Anisimova, and defending champion Iga Swiatek's shocking exit at the hands of Alexandra Eala. Several other seeds, including Elise Mertens and Flavio Cobolli, advanced in hard-fought battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Sixth Day At Wimbledon On Saturday Times Gmt Anisimova Crashes Out Last Years Runnerup Amanda Anisimova Crashed Out In The Third Round After Fellow American Madison Keys Fought Back From A Set Down To Secure A Victory Zverev Wins | Updated: 04-07-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 22:34 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Victories at Wimbledon Day Six
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Day six at Wimbledon brought unexpected turns and gripping matches, captivating tennis enthusiasts worldwide. Among the notable events, last year's runner-up Amanda Anisimova was knocked out by Madison Keys after a dramatic comeback. American Keys secured a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory, advancing her to the next round.

Meanwhile, defending champion Iga Swiatek faced a stunning defeat against Alexandra Eala, marking a significant upset with a score of 7-6(9), 6-2. The third seed Pole Swiatek's early exit caught many by surprise, as Eala's performance continues to impress at this prestigious tournament.

Other highlights included Alexander Zverev's straight-sets win and Elise Mertens' victory against second seed Elena Rybakina. The intense matches and unforeseen results have set an electrifying tone as Wimbledon progresses further into the tournament.

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