Serena Williams Withdraws from Wimbledon Doubles After Knee Injury

Serena Williams withdrew from her Wimbledon doubles match with sister Venus due to a knee injury. She announced the news after sustaining the injury during a singles match. Serena expressed heartbreak over the withdrawal but gratitude for support received. The celebrated tennis duo was set to face Sierra and Osorio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Serena Williams Pulled Out Of Her Wimbledon Doubles Campaign Alongside Sister Venus After Sustaining A Knee Injury During Her Openinground Singles Defeat | Updated: 04-07-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 20:38 IST
Serena Williams Withdraws from Wimbledon Doubles After Knee Injury
Serena Williams

Serena Williams has pulled out of her Wimbledon doubles match alongside sister Venus due to a knee injury sustained during her singles opener. This development removes a major headline act from the tournament's Saturday draw, coinciding with American Independence Day.

The announcement was made via social media, where Serena, 44, shared a video showcasing her difficulty in walking, accompanied by images of syringes filled with fluid drained from her knee. Expressing disappointment, she noted that playing with Venus once again was invaluable, but her knee wasn't ready for competition.

The abrupt end to Serena's highly anticipated return to Grand Slam tennis follows her defeat to Australia's Maya Joint. The Williams sisters, six-time doubles champions at Wimbledon, had been granted a wildcard for the event. Despite the setback, Serena thanked the tournament officials and her supporters for backing her comeback efforts.

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