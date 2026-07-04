Serena Williams' Heartfelt Exit From Wimbledon Doubles

Serena Williams withdrew from her Wimbledon doubles competition with sister Venus, following a knee injury sustained during her singles match defeat. Despite her eagerness to return to Grand Slam tennis, her comeback was short-lived. This marks another chapter in Serena's legendary career, marked by injury challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Serena Williams Pulled Out Of Her Wimbledon Doubles Campaign Alongside Sister Venus After Sustaining A Knee Injury During Her Openinground Singles Defeat Im Heartbroken To Have To Withdraw From Doubles Coming Back To Compete Again Has Been A Gift | Updated: 04-07-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 20:23 IST
Serena Williams' Heartfelt Exit From Wimbledon Doubles
Serena Williams

In a bittersweet return to Grand Slam tennis, Serena Williams withdrew from her Wimbledon doubles campaign with her sister, Venus, due to a knee injury. The decision came after she sustained the injury during her singles match defeat against Australian talent Maya Joint.

The 44-year-old tennis icon expressed her heartbreak on Instagram, highlighting her determination to compete despite her knee not being game-ready. Her anticipated return, after a four-year break, has sadly been marred by this recent development.

While thanking the tournament organization for their support, Serena extended her gratitude to fans for their unwavering support. The Williams sisters were highly favored, given their historic six doubles titles at Wimbledon, but the withdrawal has left fans yearning for more.

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