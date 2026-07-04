Wimbledon Day 6: Upsets and Triumphs on the Grass Courts

The sixth day of Wimbledon saw notable victories and unexpected upsets. Alexander Zverev and Linda Noskova advanced to the last 16, while defending champion Iga Swiatek was ousted by Alexandra Eala. Elise Mertens stunned second seed Elena Rybakina, and American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger also reached the fourth round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Sixth Day At Wimbledon On Saturday Times Gmt Zverev Wins | Updated: 04-07-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 22:25 IST
Wimbledon Day 6: Upsets and Triumphs on the Grass Courts
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On the sixth day of Wimbledon, fans were treated to a series of thrilling matches and surprising outcomes. Prominent among these was the victory of Alexander Zverev, who sailed past Marcos Giron in straight sets to secure his spot in the last 16.

Meanwhile, Linda Noskova demonstrated remarkable resilience, staging a comeback to beat veteran Sorana Cirstea after losing the first set. However, the biggest shock of the day came when defending champion Iga Swiatek was eliminated by rising star Alexandra Eala.

In other matches, Elise Mertens outperformed world number two Elena Rybakina, and Ashlyn Krueger, an American qualifier, continued her impressive run by advancing to the fourth round. The day was filled with intense competition under clear skies at the All England Club.

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