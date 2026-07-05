Real Madrid Signs Dutch Star Denzel Dumfries

Real Madrid has signed Netherlands full-back Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan on a four-year contract. Dumfries, known for his solid performance as a right wing-back, won eight trophies with Inter. He joins Real to enhance their defense after a challenging 2025-26 season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Real Madrid Have Signed Netherlands Fullback Denzel Dumfries From Inter Milan On A Fouryear Deal | Updated: 05-07-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 16:30 IST
Real Madrid Signs Dutch Star Denzel Dumfries

Real Madrid has signed Netherlands full-back Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan on a four-year deal, the Spanish club announced on Sunday. The transfer fee was not disclosed, but reports suggest that Real Madrid activated the 30-year-old player's €20 million release clause.

Dumfries, who joined Inter from PSV Eindhoven in 2021, made a significant impact during his five-year tenure at the Italian club. The Dutch international played 207 matches, netting 27 goals and providing 28 assists. His contributions played a pivotal role in winning eight trophies with Inter, including two Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia crowns. Dumfries was instrumental in Inter's recent domestic double triumph.

This move marks Real Madrid's fourth signing in the current transfer window, as the club aims to strengthen its squad following a disappointing previous season. Club President Florentino Perez had committed to fortifying the team's defensive capabilities, targeting Dumfries as a key acquisition. Dumfries was also part of the Netherlands squad at the World Cup, experiencing elimination by Morocco in the round of 32.

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