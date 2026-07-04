Tchouameni's Absence Amid Mbappe's Historic World Cup Surge

France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will miss the crucial Round of 16 match against Paraguay due to injury. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe continues to make history with 10 knockout stage goals, steering France to victory over Sweden. His performance solidifies his contention for the Golden Boot, closely trailing Lionel Messi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 14:39 IST
Tchouameni's Absence Amid Mbappe's Historic World Cup Surge
Aurelien Tchouameni. (Photo: @aurelientchm Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

France's World Cup campaign faces a challenge as midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is ruled out of the upcoming Round of 16 clash against Paraguay due to a thigh injury, as reported by L'Equipe and confirmed by Reuters. Tchouameni has been a key player, starting in most matches, though his impact on the score sheet has been limited. The French Football Federation has yet to comment on the development.

Amid this setback, Kylian Mbappe delivered a remarkable performance against Sweden, securing a 3-0 victory with a clinical double at the New York New Jersey Stadium. His goals have placed him at the forefront of World Cup history, surpassing Brazilian icon Ronaldo and pre-war legend Leonidas, with 10 knockout stage goals—the most in the tournament's history.

Mbappe's sensational play further enhances his bid for the Golden Boot, now only one goal behind Lionel Messi. With 18 goals in as many World Cup appearances, Mbappe is rapidly closing in on Messi's record of 20 goals from 29 matches, underscoring his exceptional effectiveness on football's grandest stage.

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