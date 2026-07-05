Streaming Revolution: CazeTV Redefines World Cup Viewership in Brazil

In a major shift for soccer-obsessed Brazil, CazeTV, a YouTube-based platform founded by streamer Casimiro Miguel, is dramatically altering how fans watch the World Cup. For the first time, only half of the games are being broadcast the usual way on traditional television networks.

With all 104 matches available for free, CazeTV is leveraging Brazil's rich sports culture and high digital engagement, providing an innovative alternative to long-dominant Globo. Early ratings suggest audiences are increasingly fragmented, embracing the flexibility of streaming over conventional viewing methods.

As the streaming trend gains momentum, broadcasters like Globo face new challenges, igniting a competition to capture audiences. The partnership between CazeTV and FIFA underscores a pivotal moment in sports broadcasting, inviting further experimentation in connecting with younger, digitally-savvy fans.