Morocco Breaks the Mold with Coaching Shake-Up Success at the World Cup

Morocco's early success in the World Cup comes after a coaching change only months before the tournament. Mohamed Ouahbi replaced Walid Regragui and immediately impacted the team with tactical changes, overcoming historical trends where African nations failed after similar disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kneejerk Coaching Changes Before World Cups Are Nothing New To African Football | Updated: 05-07-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 23:07 IST
Morocco Breaks the Mold with Coaching Shake-Up Success at the World Cup
Mohamed Ouahbi

Knee-jerk coaching changes before World Cups are not new to African football, but Morocco has broken the trend, advancing deep into the tournament.

Four years ago, their groundbreaking progress to the semi-final in Qatar came after changing their coach just three months before the tournament. They repeated the feat ahead of the finals in Canada, Mexico, and the USA.

Mohamed Ouahbi is proving an inspired replacement for Walid Regragui, who left after the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year. Despite Regragui’s remarkable achievements, Ouahbi swiftly imposed his style and changed tactics to lead the team to the quarter-finals.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why CAREC Countries Must Embrace Carbon Pricing to Future-Proof Transport and Economies

From Space to Policy: ADB Highlights Satellite Data as the Next Frontier for Sustainable Growth

Africa’s Energy Transition Has a Hidden Bottleneck: Policies That Don’t Work Together

China’s Low-Altitude Boom Shows Why Green Growth Needs More Than New Technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026