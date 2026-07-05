Morocco Breaks the Mold with Coaching Shake-Up Success at the World Cup

Kneejerk Coaching Changes Before World Cups Are Nothing New To African Football

Knee-jerk coaching changes before World Cups are not new to African football, but Morocco has broken the trend, advancing deep into the tournament.

Four years ago, their groundbreaking progress to the semi-final in Qatar came after changing their coach just three months before the tournament. They repeated the feat ahead of the finals in Canada, Mexico, and the USA.

Mohamed Ouahbi is proving an inspired replacement for Walid Regragui, who left after the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year. Despite Regragui’s remarkable achievements, Ouahbi swiftly imposed his style and changed tactics to lead the team to the quarter-finals.