Safety Car Tango: F1's British GP Brings Memories of Abu Dhabi 2021

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff agreed with the FIA's decision to end the British Grand Prix under safety car conditions, despite fans booing. This decision brought back memories of the controversial ending to the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP. Wolff emphasized the importance of adhering to regulations over creating dramatic finishes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff Said Formula One Had Made The Right Call After Sundays British Grand Prix Ended Under Safety Car Conditions | Updated: 06-07-2026 00:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 00:07 IST
Safety Car Tango: F1's British GP Brings Memories of Abu Dhabi 2021
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Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff expressed support for the FIA's decision to conclude the British Grand Prix under safety car conditions, despite audible discontent from the crowd. The move drew parallels to the dramatic 2021 Abu Dhabi GP finish, where last-minute changes allowed Max Verstappen to snatch the title from Lewis Hamilton.

This time around, Lewis Hamilton, now with Ferrari, faced a similar situation but the race adhered to the protocols, leading to Hamilton finishing third. Mercedes's George Russell managed to secure a second-place, capitalizing on a climactic conclusion that never unfolded. Wolff reminded critics that sports prioritize regulations over drama.

The FIA justified their controversial call citing a software error, countering any notion of favoritism or manipulation. Hamilton echoed sentiments of missed opportunities but backed the team's decision-making process, insisting that such racing dynamics are part and parcel of Formula 1.

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