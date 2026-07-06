Aguirre Accepts Blame as England Edges Mexico in World Cup Thriller
Javier Aguirre, Mexico's head coach, took responsibility for his team's World Cup exit after a narrow 3-2 loss to England. Despite being praised for their commitment, Mexico fell short in their quest to reach the quarterfinals. England, led by Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, overcame adversity to progress.
Mexico’s World Cup journey ended in heartbreak as head coach Javier Aguirre accepted blame for the team's narrow 3-2 defeat to England in the Round of 16 at Azteca Stadium, according to The Athletic. Despite the loss, Aguirre praised his players for their dedication and courage in front of a passionate home crowd.
Jude Bellingham starred for England, scoring twice and claiming the Player of the Match award. Harry Kane added a pivotal second-half penalty. England, reduced to 10 men after Jarell Quansah's ejection, showcased resilience as they withstood Mexico's late resurgence.
Reflecting on the match, Aguirre described the experience as painful yet insisted that his players had displayed commendable spirit. He accepted full responsibility for the defeat, urging critics to direct their disapproval solely at him. Bellingham, on the other hand, celebrated the win as one of the most memorable nights of his England career.
The dynamic midfielder became the youngest player to make 10 World Cup appearances, surpassing Mario Kempes's record. England now prepares to face Norway, who unexpectedly overcame Brazil, in the quarterfinals.
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