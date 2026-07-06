Aguirre Accepts Blame as England Edges Mexico in World Cup Thriller

Javier Aguirre, Mexico's head coach, took responsibility for his team's World Cup exit after a narrow 3-2 loss to England. Despite being praised for their commitment, Mexico fell short in their quest to reach the quarterfinals. England, led by Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, overcame adversity to progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 10:32 IST
Aguirre Accepts Blame as England Edges Mexico in World Cup Thriller
Mexico's Raul Jimenez looks dejected after the England match following their elimination from the World Cup. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Mexico’s World Cup journey ended in heartbreak as head coach Javier Aguirre accepted blame for the team's narrow 3-2 defeat to England in the Round of 16 at Azteca Stadium, according to The Athletic. Despite the loss, Aguirre praised his players for their dedication and courage in front of a passionate home crowd.

Jude Bellingham starred for England, scoring twice and claiming the Player of the Match award. Harry Kane added a pivotal second-half penalty. England, reduced to 10 men after Jarell Quansah's ejection, showcased resilience as they withstood Mexico's late resurgence.

Reflecting on the match, Aguirre described the experience as painful yet insisted that his players had displayed commendable spirit. He accepted full responsibility for the defeat, urging critics to direct their disapproval solely at him. Bellingham, on the other hand, celebrated the win as one of the most memorable nights of his England career.

The dynamic midfielder became the youngest player to make 10 World Cup appearances, surpassing Mario Kempes's record. England now prepares to face Norway, who unexpectedly overcame Brazil, in the quarterfinals.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026