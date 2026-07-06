Haaland's Heroics Propel Norway to Historic World Cup Quarterfinals

Erling Haaland, the formidable Norwegian forward, spearheaded his team's incredible 2-1 triumph over Brazil, the five-time World Cup champions, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. In a remarkable display of skill and composure, Haaland netted both goals, propelling Norway into its first-ever quarter-final appearance. Speaking after the match, Haaland expressed his elation, calling the victory 'the biggest by far'.

In a video shared by Norway's national football team on the social media platform X, Haaland struggled to put his feelings into words, overwhelmed by the magnitude of the achievement. 'It's completely insane', he enthused, describing the win as a surreal moment in his career. Despite Brazil's dominance in possession and a saved penalty, Haaland's late brace ensured Norway's progress, marking an unforgettable chapter in their World Cup journey.

Looking ahead, Norway is set to face England in the quarter-finals in Miami on July 11. Norwegians, including head coach Stale Solbakken, are basking in the glory of this unexpected victory, reveling in their team's ability to thrive under pressure. Solbakken described the experience as 'fantastic and surreal', inviting the nation to celebrate this shared triumph. As Norway prepares to meet England, the team's historic World Cup campaign continues to capture the imagination of fans worldwide.