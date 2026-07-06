Oliver Glasner Takes the Helm at Nottingham Forest

Oliver Glasner has been appointed as the head coach of Nottingham Forest, succeeding Vítor Pereira. Glasner, who previously succeeded at Crystal Palace with an FA Cup win and a UEFA Conference League title, is tasked with stabilizing the club after a turbulent year of managerial changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oliver Glasner Has Been Appointed Head Coach Of Nottingham Forest | Updated: 06-07-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 15:35 IST
Oliver Glasner Takes the Helm at Nottingham Forest
Oliver Glasner

Oliver Glasner has been named the new head coach of Nottingham Forest, the Premier League club confirmed on Monday. Glasner takes over from Vítor Pereira, following a year marked by rapid managerial turnover.

Glasner emerged as a free agent following a successful stint at Crystal Palace, where he led them to an FA Cup victory and a UEFA Conference League title. Nottingham Forest had a tumultuous season, cycling through four managers, including Nuno Espírito Santo and Ange Postecoglou, before Pereira's brief tenure.

The Austrian coach expressed confidence in Forest's vision and his ability to build a long-term future with the club. Though he inherits skilled players like Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi, he faces the challenge of replacing Elliot Anderson, who transferred to Manchester City for a record £116 million. Glasner's first match will be against Leeds United in August.

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