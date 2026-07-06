Tottenham's Record-Breaking Signing: Sandro Tonali Joins from Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the acquisition of Sandro Tonali, marking the club's largest-ever transfer deal. The midfielder arrives from Newcastle United for up to £100 million, setting a new benchmark for Tottenham.

Newcastle stated that this deal stands as the second-highest in their history, following the sale of Alexander Isak to Liverpool for £125 million last September. Tonali, who joined Newcastle in 2023, was instrumental in their journey to the Champions League round of 16 and their League Cup victory.

Upon his arrival, Tonali expressed his delight at joining Tottenham. Spurs, who are keen to strengthen their squad after finishing 17th last season, also secured the signing of Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United.