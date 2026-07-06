KTM's Strategic Revamp: Marquez and Di Giannantonio Join Forces

KTM has announced multi-year contracts for Alex Marquez of Spain and Fabio Di Giannantonio of Italy, starting from 2027. Marquez returns to a factory team after five years, while Di Giannantonio transitions from VR46. Both riders bring significant talent and ambition, aligning with KTM's competitive ambitions in MotoGP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ktm Have Signed Alex Marquez Of Spain And Italys Fabio Di Giannantonio On Multiyear Deals From | Updated: 06-07-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 17:12 IST
KTM's Strategic Revamp: Marquez and Di Giannantonio Join Forces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

KTM has officially signed Spanish rider Alex Marquez and Italian Fabio Di Giannantonio on multi-year contracts commencing in 2027, the team confirmed in a Monday statement.

Marquez, aged 30, finished as the runner-up in the 2025 MotoGP championship, marking the end of his tenure with Gresini Racing after four seasons. This move signifies a return to a factory role for Marquez, who last experienced factory-level competition with Honda during his rookie year in 2020. "Alex brings not only outstanding skill and race intelligence but also determination and a winning mindset that perfectly matches our DNA," remarked KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Fabio Di Giannantonio, currently ranked third in the MotoGP championship standings, will part ways with VR46 after joining the team in 2024. During his time, he secured his second career MotoGP victory this season in Barcelona. "Fabio has clearly made a step to become one of the consistent front-running guys in MotoGP. We cannot question his speed and commitment to delivering the best performance," Beirer commented, highlighting the rider's potential.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026