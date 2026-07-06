KTM's Strategic Revamp: Marquez and Di Giannantonio Join Forces

KTM has officially signed Spanish rider Alex Marquez and Italian Fabio Di Giannantonio on multi-year contracts commencing in 2027, the team confirmed in a Monday statement.

Marquez, aged 30, finished as the runner-up in the 2025 MotoGP championship, marking the end of his tenure with Gresini Racing after four seasons. This move signifies a return to a factory role for Marquez, who last experienced factory-level competition with Honda during his rookie year in 2020. "Alex brings not only outstanding skill and race intelligence but also determination and a winning mindset that perfectly matches our DNA," remarked KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Fabio Di Giannantonio, currently ranked third in the MotoGP championship standings, will part ways with VR46 after joining the team in 2024. During his time, he secured his second career MotoGP victory this season in Barcelona. "Fabio has clearly made a step to become one of the consistent front-running guys in MotoGP. We cannot question his speed and commitment to delivering the best performance," Beirer commented, highlighting the rider's potential.