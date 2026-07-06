Moscow has expressed intent to scrutinize the United States' policy towards a prospective peace deal in Ukraine, following the latest NATO summit in Turkey. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov highlighted this stance on Monday.

Ryabkov, speaking to the Interfax news agency, indicated concerns over recent statements by the U.S. concerning the Ukrainian conflict. He remarked that these statements suggest that Washington is straying from previously agreed-upon frameworks for resolving the situation.

This announcement underscores the delicacy of international diplomacy as ongoing tensions continue to unfold, with Moscow warily watching Western alliances' moves in the region.